World Tourism Day observed

LAHORE :Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) in collaboration with Motorcyclists Association of Pakistan Wednesday held a rally to celebrate World Tourism Day.

Almost 70 bikers from all over Pakistan participated in the rally. The rally started from Cavalry Ground and gathered at Huzoori Bagh from where they took a tour of Lahore Fort and Walled City.

Saniasi Baba, a biker of the rally, said: “Pakistan is a beautiful country and it is our duty to protect it and promote tourism. We all have come to Walled City on bikes to celebrate this day and tell the world that Pakistan is a tourist spot and a peaceful country.”

Adil Lahori said: “Our association is working hard to promote tourism in Pakistan. We are grateful to WCLA for their support and collaboration with motorcyclists association of Pakistan. I hope this collaboration will continue in future as well for the promotion of tourism. This year we had almost 70 bikers from all over Pakistan who have come to walled city with us. This is one way of promoting domestic tourism and with this we can give the world a message that Pakistan is safe and rich in tourism.”

Farhan Malik, WCLA Assistant Director Tourism, said: “The Walled City Lahore Authority has started with street tourism for the first time in Pakistan and I am amazed that many people take interest and visit these streets and monuments. It's a new growing trend and we plan to have more touristic activities in future.”

Tania Qureshi, Deputy Director, Media and Marketing WCLA, said: “WCLA is trying it's best to preserve the heritage and promote sustainable tourism. Our objective is to promote the heritage sites, develop tourism, uplift social and economic standards of people living here. Kamran Lashari, Director General, WCLA, said he was glad to see so many bikers from all over Pakistan in Walled City.