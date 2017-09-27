New party names candidate for by-polls

LAHORE :Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the new entrant in the electoral politics which secured unexpectedly a large number of votes in the NA-120, Lahore, by-election last week despite being termed dark horse, has decided to contest the upcoming by election in NA-4, Peshawar and nominated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) TLP Ameer Dr Shafiq Ameeni as a candidate.

The decision was taken by TLP central executive committee meeting Chaired by chief patron Dr Khadim Hussain Rizvi on Tuesday. The party leaders Pir Afzal Qadri, Pir Zaheerul Hasan Bukhari, Maulana Waheed Noor, Pir Ijaz Ashrafi, Sh Azhar Hussain Rizvi, Qazi Mehmood Awan, Farooqul Hasan Qadri and Dr Shafiq Ameeni were also present.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Dr Khadim Hussain Rizvi said the meeting decided to postpone the all Pakistan Labbaik ya Rasoolullah conference scheduled for October 21 in Lahore due to the Peshawar by-election. Next dates of the conference would be announced later. The meeting also decided to set up TLP women wing and an election board headed by Dr Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri. He said the meeting reiterated that TLP would contest 2018 general elections all over the country and decided to begin the process of scrutiny for finalising the names of the candidates. The meeting expressed hopes that the list of the party candidates for 2018 elections would be released very soon after the completion of the scrutiny process. He said the TLP had entered the political arena not to divide the votes of Islamists but to enforce the Nizam-e-Mustafa (SAW) in the country through power corridors.