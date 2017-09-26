Cops doubtful as family blames robbers for woman’s murder

A 40-year-old woman was shot dead near Baba Morr in Surjani Town late on Sunday night. While the victim’s father claims his daughter was shot dead by robbers, investigators were not ruling out other possibilities.

Area SHO Ghulam Rasool Arbab identified the victim as Shabana Anjum, wife of Saeed Anjum. He said the victim’s spouse was living abroad and she was residing with her parents in Surjani Town.

“Her father claims he was present at the scene and saw the robbers shoot Shabana. In his statement, he claims the robbers had taken Shabana’s phone before shooting her. If that was the case, we need to find out why did the robbers then kill the victim,” said the SHO.

The officer said an autopsy had been conducted at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and vowed to probe the case from all angles. Orangi Town SP Abid Ali Baloch also told The News that while the murder apparently seemed to be a mugging gone awry, an inspection of the crime scene suggests that the there could be another story to Shabana’s killing.

Minor drowns in tank

A minor girl drowned to death when she accidentally fell inside an open underground water tank at her residence in Orangi Town on Monday. Pakistan Bazaar police SHO Zahid Soomro identified the victim as two-year-old Aymen Nadeem and said the toddler was playing at her house in Sector 1-H of Gulshan-e-Bihar when the tragic incident occurred. As per the officer, the underground water tank had been left open without a cover and the child accidentally fell inside. She was taken out of the tank by family members and rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.