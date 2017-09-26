Trademark registrations earn Rs278.4 million revenue

KARACHI: Aftab Muhammad Khan, registrar trademarks, Intellectual Property Organization Pakistan, on Tuesday said registration of trademarks generated Rs278.4 million during 2016-2017 as compared to Rs244.5 million in 2015-16, indicating an increase of 13 percent.

“As compared to 33,617 applications received in 2015-16, a total of 35,972 trademarks’ applications were received in 2016-17, showing an increase of seven percent, whereas the trademarks examinations also improved to 41,993 in 2016-17 against 29,073 examinations carried out in 2015-16, indicating a rise of 41 percent”, he said while addressing the members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) during a visit.

Aftab Muhammad said many local and foreign companies were approaching the trademarks registry to get their products and services registered. He said 16,761 trademarks were accepted during 2016-17 as compared to 12,444 accepted trademarks of 2015-16, showing an increment of 26 percent.

“In the year 2016-17, a total of 2,818 opposition cases were also decided against 1,937 cases of 2015-16, indicating an impressive upsurge of 48 percent,” he added. However, he said the registry faced immense issues due to shortage of staff which was the basic reason for the delays being suffered by the applicants. KCCI president Shamim Ahmed Firpo hoped that the trademarks registry would now give priority to the applications submitted by the members of KCCI. He appreciated Aftab Muhammad for initiating liaison between the KCCI and trademarks registry which would help facilitate the business and industrial community of Karachi.

Shamim Firpo said there was a time when people were less focused on branding and were price conscious only, but not anymore. Nowadays businesses have become more brand conscious, which encourages them to get their brands registered from the trademarks registry.

“An efficient and equitable intellectual property system can help Pakistan realise intellectual property's potential as a catalyst for economic development and social and cultural well-being,” he added.