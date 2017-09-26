Gold falls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gold prices dropped on Monday and hovered around one-month lows hit last week, as the U.S. dollar firmed and concerns over the Korean peninsula eased.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,291.60 per ounce as of 0646 GMT, not far from last week´s near one-month low of $1,287.61.
Prices of the yellow metal dropped about 1.7 percent last week in their second consecutive weekly decline. U.S. gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.2 percent to $1,295.00 per ounce.
"(Angela) Merkel´s win in the German federal elections and a quiet news weekend on the North Korean front, saw the U.S. dollar opening stronger and gold´s weekend safe-haven premium eroded from Friday," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA. The dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 92.32 against a basket of currencies.
