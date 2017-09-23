Man arrested for killing two daughters

Print Story
PESHAWAR: The police have arrested an accused involved in the murder of his two daughters in the name of honour in Achar village in the limits of Bhanamari Police Station on Friday. Police said Abdul Ghani had killed his daughters. The officials said the accused was arrested during raids. Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud had taken notice of the incident and directed the capital city police officer to personally supervise the case.
