Durrani seeks arrest of ex-MPA’s killers

CHAKDARA: Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Akram Khan Durrani, on Friday called for arresting the accused involved in the recent murder of a former lawmaker Hashim Khan in Lower Dir.

Speaking at a condolence reference for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former lawmaker Malik Hashim Khan in Oach in Lower Dir, he said that Malik Hashim was a seasoned politician and an asset to the party. JUI-F provincial chief Maulana Gul Naseeb, Hashim Khan's son Sanaullah Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.

Akram Durrani said they shared the grief of the family of the late party leader. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government should step down if it couldn't provide security to the people.

Criticising the PTI chief Imran Khan, he alleged that the provincial government was implementing the agenda of the West and non-governmental organisations.

He alleged that Imran Khan was distorting facts about his money trail to conceal the facts about his assets. The federal minister said Imran was trying to befool the people by claiming that he had earned the money from cricket. "He owned a small house when he was playing cricket. Wheredid he get the money to purchase huge properties he owns today," he questioned.

Akram Durrani stressed the need for bringing reforms in the tribal areas as per the aspirations of tribals, adding simply abolishing the Frontier Crimes Regulation would not yield the desired results.