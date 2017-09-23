IHC dismisses plea seeking Gulalai’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a plea, seeking disqualification of Ayesha Gulalai as member National Assembly.

A single judge bench of Justice Aamir Farooq announced the reserved judgment on Friday in the petition moved by Kulsoom Khaliq, advocate, in-person and remarked that the petitioner should approach an appropriate forum.

The petitioner apprised the court that Ayesha was elected MNA on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and she remained in the said party and has, so far, not resigned from the party even after levelling baseless allegations against his party chairman, Imran Khan.

She alleged that Ayesha levelled baseless allegation without any solid proof and material. Ms Kulsoom added that such allegations are sufficient enough to disqualify her as MNA as she has committed misconduct by levelling false allegations against the party chairman.

She continued that she had been approaching the National Assembly speaker for disqualifying Ayesha but no action required under the law was taken so far. The bench, after going through the arguments placed by the litigants, had reserved the judgement which was announced later on Friday, terming the plea non-maintainable.