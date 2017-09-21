Work more, ignore less

The Pakistan People Party (PPP) was the voice of the common man. Its aim was to provide basic facilities of food, shelter and clothes to almost all people. However, the current situation shows that the party’s vision has gone down the drain. The PPP government in Sindh has done nothing to alleviate the sufferings of the people. The overall province of the government in the province is unsatisfactory. Residents in rural areas do not have access to education, healthcare and clean drinking water. These people do not have employment opportunities and they are forced to seek menial jobs. The education and healthcare sectors are the most important sectors that play a major role in the progress of the country. It is unfortunate that in Sindh, both the sectors are in a deplorable condition. Services at government hospitals are poor. Patients wait for hours for the treatment even when they arrive in emergency. Sometimes, because of lack of beds, these patients are sent home without treatment. In fact, these hospitals have a shortage of qualified doctors. They do not even have the stock of medicines.

The provincial government needs to take concrete steps to improve the situation. In this regard, the education sector should be developed on a priority basis. Reforms should be introduced at government education institutions to improve the standard of education. Scholarships should be offered to bright students so that they can complete their higher studies. Proper training courses should be conducted for teachers as well. Special attention should be given to medical universities. Adequate funds should be given to the universities so that the standard of education can be improved. Better universities mean quality education which will lead to qualified doctors. The salary packages of doctors should be adequate so that more doctors prefer working in rural areas instead of migrating to big cities for better job opportunities. In the same manner, the healthcare sector should be improved. Sufficient number of beds and medicines should be provided to hospitals so that a large number of people can be accommodated. The PPP is in power for long. It should work diligently to provide relief to the people. The people deserve to have access to their basic rights.

Shafique Wassan

Kot Diji