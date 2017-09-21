ECP to increase number of polling stations in next elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to increase the number of polling stations for the next general election from the existing number of 69,000 polling stations up to 100,000, keeping in view the new piece of legislation.

The decision was taken during the Planning Committee of the ECP meeting here, which was chaired by ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob and attended by provincial election commissioners and other officials of the commission. The meeting decided that new polling stations would be established for the general election and that the ECP had also finalised 700,000 staff for the next general elections

The committee was informed that the ECP will establish its storage house and strong rooms throughout the country by the end of this year. The ECP secretary will visit in coming days to inaugurate storage houses and strong rooms in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Kohat.