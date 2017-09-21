Afghan ambassador calls on COAS

Print Story
RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday. Issues of mutual interest, including security situation were discussed during the meeting, says an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement. Gradual improvement in bilateral cooperation was also noted with satisfaction. —
