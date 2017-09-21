Moosavi announces 14-point Code of Azadari for Muharram

RAWALPINDI: Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) chief Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi on Wednesday announced a 14-point Cod of Azadari while observing the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) during the months of Muharram and Safar.

According to a press release while addressing a press conference at the TNFJ headquarters here, he said that Azadari Imam Hussain (AS) protects religion and Shariat and is source of survival. He declared that no interference and hindrance will be accepted in organising mourning gatherings and Majalis.

Answering a question, TNFJ chief made it clear that incident on Ashura Day in Rawalpindi was a conspiracy aimed at spreading anarchy in the country. He demanded that innocent persons arrested in this incident should be set free. He also called upon the Federal and Balochistan governments to form an authoritative committee for solution to problems of Zaireen stuck up at Quetta-Taftan border.

He demanded that security of all sensitive places including Rawalpindi may be

handed over to the Army and Rangers. He demanded for summoning OIC emergent summit to discuss atrocities being committed against Rohingya Muslims in Burma.

Following are some vital points from Code of Azadari:

-Pakistan's Armed Forces are confronting the internal and external enemies. Therefore all national institutions should stand behind Pakistan's Armed Forces.

-Declared terrorist groups may be dealt with an iron hand and restriction may be imposed on them against openly working with new names.

-Terming any Muslim as non-Muslim may be declared a cognizable offence.

-Government should facilitate and protect participants of Majalis and Azadari processions.

-Caretakers of Imambargahs, organisers of Majalis and Matmi processions should also make security arrangements themselves.

-Ulema and Zakireen should promote national integrity and brotherhood and avoid provocative speeches.

-Political parties should suspend their activities during Muharram.

-Strict timing and discipline may be ensured in holding all Majalis-e-Aza.

-Honour and respect of all religions including minorities should be taken care of.

-Provision of electricity and gas may be ensured during Majalis and Matmi processions.

-Ulema and Zakireen are bound to follow Code of Azadari.

-Government should direct Muharram Control Rooms set up at official level to coordinate with the Central Control Room of TNFJ till 8th Rabiul Awwal.