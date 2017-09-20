Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Hot weather with scattered rain was observed in the city here on Tuesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. MET officials said weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most part of the country. A sudden rainfall was also recorded in various areas of the city at afternoon after which some traffic jams were also witnessed. Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Lasbela at 44°C while in Lahore it was 34°C and minimum was 23.5°C and humidity level was 48 per cent.

