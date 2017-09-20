Three soldiers hurt in Kurram roadside blast

Print Story
PARACHINAR: Three personnel of security forces sustained injuries in a roadside blast in the central parts of Kurram Agency on Tuesday, official sources said.The sources said that the miscreants had planted an IED in the Taray area in Kurram Agency. They said the blast occurred when a patrolling vehicle of security forces was passing through the area.As a result, three soldiers sustained injuries in the explosion, the sources said.
