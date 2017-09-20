Wed September 20, 2017
September 20, 2017

Three soldiers hurt in Kurram roadside blast

PARACHINAR: Three personnel of security forces sustained injuries in a roadside blast in the central parts of Kurram Agency on Tuesday, official sources said.The sources said that the miscreants had planted an IED in the Taray area in Kurram Agency. They said the blast occurred when a patrolling vehicle of security forces was passing through the area.As a result, three soldiers sustained injuries in the explosion, the sources said. 

