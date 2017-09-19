‘All ICT children to be granted admission in schools’

ISLAMABAD: Every child living in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) who aspires to seek education would be granted admission in the public sector schools at any cost.

The government is making efforts to minimize the number of out of school children by providing free education to them and taking number of steps to increase the institute capacity including overcoming shortage of teachers in ICT schools within next three months, said Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi on Monday.

Speaking at a Prize Distribution Ceremony among position-holder students organized here by the Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), F-7/4, he said the children living nearby any educational institutions would have right to get admission on priority basis.

Admiring the discipline of IMCG, F-7/4, he assured to further improve the standard of this institution. The teachers of the educational institutions who showed better results would be encouraged with cash prizes and appreciation letters, he added.