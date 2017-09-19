Terrorist planning suicide attack on Shahbaz nabbed

LAHORE: Police on Monday claimed to have foiled an assassination plot targeting Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The breakthrough came as a special team – comprising intelligence agency and police personnel – arrested a suspected terrorist from H-Block, Model Town. Police claimed that the suspect was working as a driver at the house of a PITB official located in Block H, Model Town, near the chief minister’s residence. A suicide jacket, explosive and electronic devices were also recovered from his possession.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed the arrest of the suspect who has been shifted to an unknown location for interrogation. Earlier, investigation had revealed that the July 26 bombing, which claimed 26 lives near the Arfa Karim Tower where the PITB offices are located, was also meant to target the chief minister.