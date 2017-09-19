Disability survey demanded

Islamabad: Representatives of disability movement and civil society organisations working towards inclusive society has urged the government to conduct National Disability Survey to get an estimate of actual number of disabled persons in the country.

In a press interaction organised on Monday, they said that the recent census failed to count the persons with disability (PWD) despite Supreme Court’s clear orders to make sure that PWD data is collected.

They shared that the just completed National sixth Population and Housing Census 2017 estimates shows that only 0.48 per cent population in the country are PWDs which was calculated as 2.38 per cent in 1998 census. This indicates that despite rise in extremism, natural calamities such as earthquakes and floods, the number of people with disabilities has fallen by 80 per cent. Yet, according to World Health Organisation estimates, approximately 15 per cent of the Pakistan’s population is disabled.

The Court’s order on March 16, 2017 was issued as a response to a case brought by the Community Based Inclusive Development Network, one of the strongest disability networks in Pakistan with a membership of many like-minded Disabled Persons Organizations (DPOs), national non-governmental (NGOs) and civil society organisations (CSOs), international NGOs (INGOs) and disability movement champions. The para 7 of the court order directed the Bureau of Statistics to include three more cells in the gender column to add males females and transgender with disabilities.

“Unfortunately, the court orders are not followed as directed and the annexure that was included to collect data on persons with disability was never filled by the enumerators,” said President Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP) Atif Shiekh.

The speakers shared that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), at the time of the collection of data said that the order came too late, arguing that to count the number of people with disabilities separately “could have affected the headcount of the disabled”. Besides that, in 2008, 55 million census forms were published for conducting census in which disability column was not included and new forms could not be printed due to financial and time constraints.

Country Director, Sightsavers, Syeda Munazza Gillani, demanded a national disability survey as per Washington Group of Questionnaire tool which, she said, is the only appropriate solution to count persons with disabilities correctly. “We anticipate that relevant government ministries and departments will not ignore this very genuine demand of the most vulnerable segments of the society,” she said and suggested conducting a new survey as committed under the National Plan of Action on Human Rights.

The speakers said that having an accurate count of the number of people with disabilities is essential to ensuring appropriate action is taken to reduce the barriers they face. “Census results form the basis of economic management and infrastructure and institutional development, as well as the provision of basic rights, health, education and housing. Incorrect counting and underestimates of persons with disabilities further enhances the barriers towards appropriate allocation of resources for their development and empowerment,” said Atif Shiekh.

Chief Health and Research Executive Public Health Specialist, HANDS, Dr. Muhammad Sarwat Mirza stated that internationally the concept of inclusive development is being followed to ensure equal access to opportunities for all without any discrimination.

Executive Director LCDDP, Imran Nazir, stated that concrete figures are imperative for allocation of resources for PWDs at local, provincial and national plans for bring them in mainstream and ensuring them better opportunities to earn respectable living for themselves and their families.

Chief Executive Officer, National Forum for Women With Disabilities, Abiya Sheikh, said women with disabilities face double discrimination in society firstly being a women and secondly for their disability.

The media briefing was jointly organized by Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP), Sightsavers, HANDS Pakistan, LC Disability and Development Program, Pakistan and Community Based Inclusive Development Network, Pakistan, on Monday.