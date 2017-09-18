Pakistani Ju Jitsu team wins laurels in Turkmenistan

Islamabad :Pakistan’s Ju Jitsu team outclassed its rivals in men and mixed duo show during the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games held at Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Students of University of the Punjab / Higher Education Commission (HEC) performed well in Ju Jitsu Arena by winning one gold medal, two silver and three bronze medals. Shahzeb Nawaz Janjua and Rafique Siddique won gold medal in men’s duo show, Rafique Siddique and Komal Emmanuel won silver medal in mixed duo show, Shahzeb Nawaz Janjua and Sonia Manzoor won bronze medal in mixed duo classic, and Komal Emmanuel and Sonia Manzoor won bronze medals both in women’s duo show and women’s duo classic.

HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad praised the performance of university sportsmen and sportswomen Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. He emphasized that this shows how commitment and hard work can win laurels for Pakistan. He also appreciated efforts of HEC’s sports division, University of the Punjab, Ju Jitsu Federation, Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Olympics Association for their continuous support to the young players. He reiterated that HEC will continue to provide maximum possible facilities of universities for promotion of sports.