Pak-India water talks in US remain inconclusive

WASHINGTON: Pakistan and India on Saturday failed to reach an agreement during the latest round of talks on the Indus Waters Treaty.

While an agreement has not been reached in the meetings, the World Bank will continue to work with both countries to resolve the issues in an amicable manner and in line with the treaty provisions, the World Bank said in a statement.

Both countries and the World Bank appreciated the discussions and reconfirmed their commitment to the preservation of the treaty, the WB said after the conclusion of the discussions between the two neighbours on the technical issues of the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants within the framework of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The two-day discussions took place in Washington at the World Bank headquarters on Sept 14-15.

“The WB remains committed to act in good faith and with complete impartiality and transparency in fulfilling its responsibilities under the Treaty while continuing to assist the countries,” the bank said in its statement.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Secretary Water Resources Division Arif Ahmed Khan and consisted of Secretary of Water and Power Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, High Commissioner of Indus Waters Treaty Mirza Asif Baig and Joint Secretary of Water Syed Mehar Ali Shah.

The IWT was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan with the help of the World Bank. —Online