Imran says people have understood him after 21 years

KHUSHAB: The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, on Saturday said that it was a matter of gratitude that after 21 years of his struggle, the people had started believing that corruption was the biggest problem of the country.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had destroyed the future of the country.

Addressing party workers in Khushab, the PTI chief said that the lies of the Sharif

family had come to the forefront. He questioned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz’s motive to lie to the nation after an audio recording of the latter was played in which she denied owning any properties in Pakistan and abroad. Imran alleged that the Sharif family lied because it had looted the nation’s money.

Lashing out at the PML-N, Imran claimed that the party had tried to bribe the top brass of the country for their corrupt motives. He said that the voters in Lahore must decide if they supported the judiciary or not. He said Pakistanis paid the most for electricity in South Asia because of the billions that corrupt leaders had borrowed from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Imran said Nawaz Sharif and his family had profited from corruption while the nation was suffering from poverty.

Citing the example of African countries, he said that despite having diamond mines, the countries couldn’t progress due to deep-rooted corruption, adding that Pakistan needed to rid itself of corrupt leaders in order to make significant strides in development.

The PTI chief compared the economic development of Singapore with Pakistan, stating that one honest prime minister changed the country’s standing in the world. —