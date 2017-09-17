Sun September 17, 2017
Karachi

A
APP
September 17, 2017

KE slams attack on staffers by power thieves

The K-Electric has reiterated its continued commitment to eradicate power theft against all odds and strongly condemned an attack on its team during an illegal connection’s removal in Nazimabad’s Block 1.

According to a press statement, KE staffers faced resistance and came under attack from “the Kunda mafia” as they tried to sever the unauthorised connection. 

The employees were safely evacuated with the support of law enforcement agencies. 

A KE spokesperson said: “It is despicable and unfortunate that members of our hardworking team were assaulted. Physical violence in all forms and manners must be condemned. 

“Our teams are dedicated to serving the people of Karachi. Incidents like these strengthen our resolve and determination to crack down harder on power thieves.” 

The K-Electric also urged the people of Karachi to take a stand against acts of violence and condemn such incidents. The use of hook connections was a criminal offence and a safety hazard as well as a major cause of frequent PMT trippings. 

The power utility said it would continue its campaign against power theft and defaulters and was grateful to the public at large for their support. 

Power theft may be reported via KEs customer care platforms or through emails at [email protected]

