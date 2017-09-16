Formation of anti-corruption bodies increased corruption: SC

ISLAMABAD: In a case regarding illegal recruitments in Sindh, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has accepted the bail plea of Muhammad Yusuf, who is one of the accused persons’ in the National Accountability Bureau’s reference.

However, Justice Dost Muhammad Khan said that when there was regular police, there were only 100 corruption cases. He said: “After the anti-corruption establishment was launched, the number of such cases increased to thousands. And more so following the establishment of the National Accountability Bureau, number of such cases runs into hundreds of thousands.”

Justice Khan said that the NAB had brought the issue of illegally hired people under the spotlight, but they have committed a grave mistake by not adding the names of people responsible for the illegal recruitments. He further said that the Sindh High Court had given bail to an accused in this case. However, the NAB did not make any attempt to cancel his bail, he said. “If NAB would have cancelled his bail, then the other accused persons would not have sought bails at all. NAB closely monitors corruption in the country but the way it is being run is not appropriate,” he said.

Justice Khan said that we try not to make remarks against the bureau. He said: “We live in a country where the Senate was told that a former MD took an airplane with him and no one knows his location,” he lamented.

Under the leadership of Justice Mushir Alam, a two-member bench comprising Justice Dost Muhammad Khan had approved the bail plea of Muhammad Yusuf in a NAB case on Wednesday. According to Sabah News, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Dost Muhammad Khan heard the case of Muhammad Yusuf Baloch and remarked that the name of people who illegally recruited the people was missing from the NAB reference, terming it as ‘quite confusing’.