Biker, two children hit to death

LAHORE :Three people, including two children, were killed by a speeding truck in the Kahna area on Friday.

A man, Adil of Lakhoki, along with his three-year-old niece was going to drop his 10-year-old brother Anees at a school on a bike when a rashly-driven truck hit them, resulting in their deaths. Police have handed over the bodies to their family and impounded the truck. The driver fled.

Man found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the Tibbi City police area on Friday. The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, police claimed and said he might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body has been removed to morgue.

Shops reclaimed: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has retrieved two shops of an expatriate Pakistani worth Rs 20 million from the illegal possession. According to a press release, OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that a man, Muhammad Arshad settled in Brescia, Italy, lodged a complaint with OPC that his brother-in-law had illegally occupied his two shops in Phalia tehsil. The complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) of Mandi Bahauddin which got the shops vacated.