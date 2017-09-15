Trader shot dead in Jamrud

LANDIKOTAL: Unidentified persons shot dead a Landikotal resident inside his car in Shakas area of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber Agency and fled from the scene, sources said on Thursday.They said that Adnan, 27, was a trader in Peshawar and had gone to Jamrud in his own car on Wednesday. He was returning from Shakas to Landikotal when unidentified gunmen killed him somewhere in Shakas locality and left car with his body at a deserted place. The Jamrud administration reached the site. The body was shifted to Jamrud Civil Hospital.

