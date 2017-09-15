Energy issues to dominate NA-120 by-elections

LAHORE: Energy issues are likely to dominate the NA-120 by-elections apparently in a positive way for the ruling party with improvement in electricity supply situation although chronic issues of inflated bills, power breakdowns and problem of low gas pressure still haunt people of the constituency.

Besides thickly populated localities of lower middle and middle class in the heart of the provincial metropolis, several key trade and commercial areas are also located in the constituency of Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister. Some of the NA-120 main important areas include Abbott Road, Cooper Road, Ball Gunj, Band Road, Bank Square, Bansan Wala Bazar, Mozang, Beadon Road, Circular Road, New Anarkali, Urdu Bazaar, Hall Road, Shahrah-i-Fatima Jinnah, Lytton Road and Civil Secretariat.

Smooth electricity supply has been one of the main issues concerning the population of these areas. With increase in power generation capacity and better management of available power resources, electricity supply situation has improved considerably if compared with the pre-2013 era, said Ghulam Sadiq, an elderly resident of Mozang. He said that people of the area were continuously at the receiving end some two-three years ago due to chronic shortages spanning 12 hours daily. Now, there is a marked improvement in electricity availability and especially for the last couple of months there is almost no suspension in power supply, he observed.

This is not less than a miracle, he said and adding credit of ending the power deficit should be given to the present government. “I think people of area like other parts of the city acknowledge a visible improvement in power supply situation and they would translate their support in election results also by exercising their vote.” He also praised the new system of billing by the power utility for incorporating images of power meter in order to ensure fair billing to consumers.

Muhammad Ayub, a shopkeeper who lives near Munshi Hospital on Band Road, however did not fully buy this notion about improvement in power supply. Power cuts are overall now lesser if compared with previous situation, he said and adding, people in his area are still not comfortable with power supply situation. He claimed that 3-4 hours of loadshedding is still carrying out in the area located along Band Road.

The improvement in power supply is only for the main city areas, he maintained. We are also facing problem of erratic voltage supply in the area. In spite of complaining to relevant authorities, Lesco did not plug faulty distribution system of the area.

He also wary of the Lesco management, saying problem of inflated bills are also a main source of concern for the masses. It is a normal thing if you are subject to excessive billing by the power utility. Despite lodging complaints, he said, much to the dismay of people, Lesco staff usually do not correct wrong bills. There is dire need to improve Lesco customer service, he said. I think present government has failed in changing working environment of the Lesco, he said and hinting that he would not support candidate of present government in the coming elections.

Ashraf Bhatti, a trade leader of famous Anarkali Bazaar, however is all praising what he called overcoming of energy crisis in the country. The hustle and bustle of Anarkali is back with smooth supply of electricity, Bhatti observed. He claimed that traders of the city’s oldest shopping area are very satisfied with service of Lesco.

We hardly face any problem related to wrong billing. The recovery of bills is 100 per cent in the area, he said, adding the government has been able to resolve one of the pressing issues hurting commercial activity.