Khanabadosh: a song that gives message of peace & unity

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) on Wednesday released a beautiful song – Khanabadosh – featuring stunning visuals of the scenic Chitral district and calling for unity among people of Pakistan and acceptance of their diverse cultures.

Khanabadosh is the latest addition to the list of illustrious songs sung by Irfan Ali Taj, a visionary singer/songwriter from the scenic Chitral district of the province.

Written in Urdu, Khanabadosh is the first song that covers the serene places, lakes, waterfalls, parks, springs, streams, mountains and river in various areas of Chitral.

The song narrates tale of a boy who travels to different areas, experiences diverse values and cultures, enjoys the natural beauty, peace and calmness, and is inspired to seek inclusivity compassion and peace with others.

Listening to the song and seeing the scenic sites filmed so far, one cannot help saying that Khanabadosh is much more than a combination of lyrics, sounds and scenes. It shows that Pakistan is more diverse in terms of cultures, traditions and ethnicities, but all that give a message of peace, harmony and unity.

The video of the song features different areas of Chitral including Kalash, Shandur, Laspur, Broghil valley, Madaklsht, Qaqlasht, Ayun, Chitral Golen Goal National Park, Booni, Yarkhon and other areas and natural landscape.

“We are promoting young talent and tourism to attract international and domestic tourists to the land of fairy scenes and diverse cultures of the people of Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said Hassina Shaukat, in-charge TCKP Marketing, on the occasion of song release.

She said that the song was really mesmerising featuring the scenes of Chitral and its wording calls for unity, beauty and harmony.

The response of listeners and viewers of Khanabadosh would be amazing and appreciating, said the official with surety.