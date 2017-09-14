LTC providing free shuttle service for cricket fans

LAHORE: Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has commenced free shuttle service for cricket enthusiasts for reaching Gaddafi Stadium. This exclusive free shuttle service will remain operational for second and fourth day unlike previous day.

LTC is plying 25 ac-coaster buses from various parking points located near Gaddafi Stadium. According to a press release, in accordance with the arrangements LTC is plying this shuttle service from various parking points: Jam-i-Shirin Park Gulberg Parking to Liberty Shezan Bakery, Liberty Roundabout to Gaddafi Stadium, Ichra Metro Station to Fifa Gate Ferozpur Road, Center Point Main Boulevard Gulberg to Gaddafi Stadium and Fifa Gate Ferozpur Road to Cricket Stadium.

The officials of operations and enforcement department of LTC will be available at various places for the guidance of general public. In addition to this, bus sheds under controlled LTC which are located on Mall Road, Jail Road and Canal Road, special teams are constituted for the proper lighting and cleanliness during matches whereas at different places the bus sheds are decorated with colorful flexes to welcome Independence Cup Cricket Match in Lahore.