CITY PULSE

Mushk

A play titled “Mushk” featuring performances by Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha will be held at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Presented by Olomopolo media, the play opens at 8pm on Friday, Nov 3 and continues until Nov 5.

Call 03210-4709178 for tickets and more information.

2nd Sindh Literature Festival

A literary event titled the “2nd Sindh Literature Festival” promoting Sindh’s rich cultural art and literature will be held at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

The festival opens from Friday, Oct 27 and continues until Oct 29.

Visit www.slf.com.pk for more information.

Painting Remains

Canvas Gallery is hosting a solo exhibition titled “Painting Remains” featuring works by internationally acclaimed artist Ali Raza in Karachi after 20 years.

Raza lives between Pakistan and USA. He is currently an Associate Professor and Head of Graduate Studies at SVAD, Beaconhouse National University.

The show, “Painting Remains" opens on Thursday, Sep 14 and will continue until Saturday, Sep 23 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sunday).

Call 021-35861523 for more information.