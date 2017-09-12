Tue September 12, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 12, 2017

Qul today

PESHAWAR: Qul for the mother of the chairperson of the Department of Disaster Management, University of Peshawar, Dr Noor Jehan, will be offered today at the family residence in Hayatabad after Zuhar prayers.

She was mother-in-law of Javed Khattak General Manager, Outreach, SMEDA, mother of Dr Fazia Raza, Director Social Welfare Shazia Raza and Ismat Raza.

 

