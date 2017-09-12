NCHR calls for report on killing of Christian teenager

Islamabad: National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) Chairman Justice (retd) Ali Nawaz Chowhan on Monday expressed great concern over lynching of Christian school boy in Vihari allegedly by fellow students.

In a statement issued by the NCHR, the chairperson said that school is a place of learning and such incidents don’t bode well for society. He reiterated that the NCHR will protect and promote human rights of all minorities without any discrimination and condemns such act of violence not only at school but everywhere. “Minorities are equal as other citizens of Pakistan; they enjoy all rights without any discrimination,” said the statement.

He said that the act shows poor administration of the school which is alarming. “It shows that school administration is not performing its functions faithfully. It need to be addressed as soon as possible,” mentions the statement.

Chairman Justice (retd) Ali Nawaz Chowhan called for a detailed report from the District Police Officer Vihari under Section 9 of the National Commission for Human Rights Act, 2012 over the killing of Christian boy.