Muslim world lags behind in education, research: Mamnoon 

ASTANA: President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday urged the Muslim world to forge unity in their ranks and gain self-sufficiency in all fields of modern science which could put it back on the track of progress and prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural session of the first summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology here at the Palace of Independence in the Kazakh capital, the president said the decisions taken today would not only bring development to the Islamic world, but also help it regain the lost grandeur.

The president arrived here Saturday on a four-day visit to attend the summit being chaired by Kazak President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Heads of state and government and delegates from across the Muslim world attended the event. Mamnoon said unfortunately the Muslim world had been lagging behind in the field of education and research which could be judged by the facts and figures of inventions and patents.

Therefore, he said, it was inevitable for the Muslim states to include science and technology in their priorities, as without achieving excellence in these sectors, the common man's life could not be uplifted.

President Mamnoon observed that the Muslim world was facing new challenges in this modern era, which required research in social science and physics. Keeping the very fact in view, COMSTECH, a standing committee of the OIC, had been established that worked out 10-year programmes participated by researchers and scientists from across the Islamic world.

He said in order to enhance effectiveness of the programme, some amendments had been proposed, which would be adopted by the House in this session. Under this project, special focus would be given to the space sciences, marine biology, energy production, agricultural technology, food security, climate change and uniformity of industrial standards, he said.

The president told the OIC leaders that COMSTECH had worked out several short and long-term plans for the capacity building of the young generation. He told the gathering that Pakistan always served for the betterment and that was why it had borne 90 percent expenses of these projects.

The president proposed a comprehensive framework to ensure disbursement of funds without any delay so that the educational projects could be accomplished without any delay. Islamic Development Bank and Islamic states must play their role in this regard, he added.

President Mamnoon said despite immense economic development, humanity still needed a messiah to mitigate its sufferings and believed that this noble cause could only be achieved by pursuing developing goals without giving up the moral values.

Meanwhile, President Mamnoon also met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the first summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on science and technology here.

Speaking on the occasion, Erdogan said the Afghan issue could not be resolved without involving Pakistan. Prominent cabinet members of the Turkish president were also present during the meeting.

President Erdogan lauded Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices for regional stability and reiterated his support to Pakistan. He said the services of the government of Pakistan and people against terrorism were historical and call for their recognition.

President Mamnoon said Pakistan had taken extraordinary steps for regional peace and security and faced biggest losses in its fight against terrorism. During the meeting, both the leaders also discussed the issue of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and resolved to raise it on every platform in the world.