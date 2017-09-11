COAS inaugurates new Army Museum Lahore

LAHORE: Army Museum Lahore has been established and opened for General public, ISPR said on Sunday. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff inaugurated new Army Museum Lahore. Army Museum Lahore Garrison depicts history and heritage of Pakistan Movement titled Rebirth of a Nation, Quaid and Armed Forces, Pakistan’s War history including fight against terrorism, Shuhada Corner, Nishane Haider Gallery, Life at highest battle field Siachin, Kashmir Corner, Pakistan’s contributions in United Nations, Nation building efforts and tribute to sacrifices of Minorities titled white of the Flag. The Museum is source of information and awareness about our history.

