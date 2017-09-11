World XI players have together scored 62,886 runs, taken 1,391 wickets

LAHORE: The formidable World Eleven players visiting Pakistan for Independence Cup matches have together played 524 Test matches, 1,377 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 511 T20 games, speaking volumes of their cricketing skills and prowess with both bat and the 156 gram leather ball.

These players have together scored whopping 62,886 runs, taken 1,391 wickets and have gone on to score 110 hundreds in different formats of the game! Many of them are still playing for their national sides and are young enough to further improve their statistics.

Here follow the names of the World XI players with brief personal game records: South Africa’s Faf du Plessis (Captain): 43 Tests (2597 runs---6 hundreds); 113 ODIs (4168 runs----8 hundreds and 2 wickets); 36 T20 matches (1129 runs ---one hundred)

South Africa’s Hashim Amla: 107 Tests (8281 runs---26 hundreds); 156 ODIs (7,186 runs---25 hundreds); 38 T20 matches (1070 runs)

Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal:

51 Tests (3847 runs---8 centuries); 173 ODIs (5743 runs----9 centuries); 56 T20 matches (1202 runs---one century)

Former Australian Captain George Bailey: 5 Tests (183 runs); 90 ODIs (3044 runs---3 hundreds); 29 T20 matches (470 runs)

South Africa’s David Miller:

99 ODIs (2396 runs---4 hundreds); 52 T20 matches (865 runs);

Australia’s Tim Paine:

4 Tests (287 runs); 26 ODIs (737 runs----one hundred); 8 T20 matches (30 runs)

South Africa’s Morne Morkel: 78 Tests (902 runs, 272 wickets); 112 ODIs (246 runs, 186 wickets); 41 T20 matches (21 runs, 46 wickets)

Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood: 68 Tests (4259 runs, 17 wickets---10 hundreds); 197 ODIs (5092 runs, 111 wickets---5 hundreds); 35 T20 matches (583 runs, 16 wickets)

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir: 20 Tests (130 runs, 57 wickets); 78 ODIs (118 runs, 132 wickets); 33 T20 matches (18 runs, 55 wickets)

New Zealand’s Grant Elliot: 5 Tests (86 runs, 4 wickets); 83 ODIs (1976 runs, 39 wickets---2 hundreds); 16 T20 matches (157 runs, 14 wickets)

Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera: 6 Tests (203 runs, 11 wickets); 120 ODIs (1350 runs, 129 wickets); 57 T20 matches (665 runs, 36 wickets);

Former West Indian captain Darren Sammy: 38 Tests (1323 runs, 84 wickets---one hundred); 126 ODIs (1871 runs, 81 wickets); 66 T20 matches (534 runs, 44 wickets)

Australia’s Ben Cutting: 4 ODIs (53 runs, 5 wickets); 4 T20 matches (35 runs, 01 wicket)

West Indian spinner Samuel Badree: 40 T20 matches (29 runs, 50 wickets).