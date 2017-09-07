SZABMU to hold rally against violence today

Islamabad :Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed Akram has announced the holding of a walk at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences today (Thursday) to protest violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The walk will begin at 10a.m. from the PIMS Administration Block and end at the SZABMU VC Secretariat in the Mother-Child Healthcare Training Centre on the premises. To be led by the VC and attended by members of the university's faculty, students and PIMS staff members, the event is part of the worldwide protest against the plight of the Rohingya Muslim minority amid reports of rapes, murders and acts of arson by the Myanmar army.

At least 400 Rohingya have been killed and nearly 125,000 have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh in the last two weeks following an uptick in fighting between militants and military in strife-torn western Rakhine state of Myanmar.