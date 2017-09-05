DG spends Eid with Rangers’ officials

LAHORE: Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat spent a busy day with Rangers jawans deployed in Dera Ghazi Khan, Kanganpur and Ganda Singh Wala on Eidul Azha.

The DG Rangers offered Eid prayers with jawans and presented sweets to the troops deployed in forward areas who are performing duties in operation Radal-ul-Fasaad with full commitment and professional excellence.

Azhar Naveed spent second half of Eid day with Rangers jawans deployed along Working Boundary at Ganda Singh Wala. He expressed that the valiant jawans of Punjab Rangers would keep on serving relentlessly for the maintenance of peace and stability in the country.

The DG reiterated that during operation Radal-ul-Fasaad, Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) sustained day and night operations and the efforts would continue vigorously to achieve the set objectives. He emphasised that Punjab Rangers would not hesitate from any sacrifice for the achievement of assigned mission within the given mandate.