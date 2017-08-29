Tue August 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

August 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

TTP terrorist arrested

TTP terrorist arrested

LAHORE: A TTP terrorist was arrested by CTD in Mianwali district, Sargodha Region. Explosives, a hand grenade and other material were recovered from the terrorist. A CTD Mianwali team raided an area on information near general bus stand and arrested terrorist Muhammad Ahmad Qari Ahmed, and recovered 1,650 grams of explosives, two detonators, two safety fuses and one hand grenade.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement