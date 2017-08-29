TTP terrorist arrested

LAHORE: A TTP terrorist was arrested by CTD in Mianwali district, Sargodha Region. Explosives, a hand grenade and other material were recovered from the terrorist. A CTD Mianwali team raided an area on information near general bus stand and arrested terrorist Muhammad Ahmad Qari Ahmed, and recovered 1,650 grams of explosives, two detonators, two safety fuses and one hand grenade.

