Notting Hill Carnival: Thousands observe silence, show solidarity with Grenfell Tower victims

LONDON: Thousands of people paid tribute to Grenfell Towers victims and observed silence continue for second day of Notting Hill Carnival, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan pledged to redouble efforts to support the area and hold those responsible to account. Local MP Emma Dent, councillors, community leaders and social activists were amongst the participants. The multi faith prayers were also opened at the occasion.

Carnivalists, smattered with paint and wearing brightly coloured clothes, bowed their heads in respectful silence for those caught in the tragedy on June 14, when at least 80 people lost their lives.

The hundreds of food stalls, drummers, costumed-dancers and general attendees smiling and cheering their way along the route appeared to mirror their sentiments, while others found quiet moments to pay their respects to the victims of Grenfell Tower.

Volunteers selling "Love for Grenfell" merchandise to raise money for survivors and local fire and rescue services, stood at the boundary of the main parade and the roads leading to the Lancaster West estate, where the blackened shell of the building still stands.

The moment was concluded with a spontaneous round of applause and cheers from the hundreds of thousands of revelers who had turned up to celebrate on the bank holiday weekend. Dozens of white doves were released to mark the start of the festivities as another tribute to the community rocked by the devastating inferno of 10 weeks ago.

Crews at North Kensington fire station, in the heart of parade route in Ladbroke Grove, joined the occasion, where crowds erupted into applause and queued to thank them for their bravery. On the other hand, to protect the event and make its safety sure hundred percent, police have made extraordinary measures alongside the barriers.

Hundreds of officers were deputed in white cloths for vigilance and tackling of any unexpected incident. Police arrested above hundred persons during the first day of carnival, Scotland Yard said there had been 106 arrests during the first day of carnival as of 10 pm on Sunday, with more than 42 for drugs offences.

There were also eight arrests for possession of an offensive weapon or knife/ blade, nine public order arrests and ten common assault arrests. Some nine arrests for sexual offences were also carried out, and six arrests for assault of police officers.

The numbers are roughly the same as the first day of carnival 2016, when around 105 people were arrested, overwhelmingly for drugs offences. It follows a three-week crackdown on crime, which saw more than 600 people arrested and many knives, guns, weapons, drugs and money seized, culminating in a series of dawn raids.

According to community sources, Scotland Yard was criticised for linking the raids with the carnival, and was unable to confirm it had received prior intelligence that the individuals targeted were planning on disrupting the festivities.