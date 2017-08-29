Railways launches issuance of duplicate tickets system

Islamabad: For the first time in country’s history Pakistan Railways has launched the system of issuance of duplicate ticket. This system of duplicate ticket remains enforced from Monday August 28 after inauguration of Federal Minister for Railways Kh. Saad Rafique .

According to the official spokesman, this system has been created after directions from federal minister for Railways, Kh. Saad Rafique. The minister took this step on the complaints of passengers’ and has directed the traffic, commercial and IT wing of Pakistan Railways to prepare the system. Passengers have grievance that if ticket is lost then replica ticket is not issued and their paid fare is wasted. While Railway authorities claimed that there is no procedure or permission regarding issuance of duplicate ticket in system’s rule and regulations. According to them, railway ticket is equivalent to currency note and as currency notes don’t have duplicates so does railway tickets.

The Railway Minister also took notice of the objection of the person, who uploaded a video on social media from Multan station that in this epoch of computer technology, passengers cannot bereave from duplicate ticket on one hand. And on the other hand Pakistan Railways is taking advantage of online reservation .Kh. Saad Rafique took personal interest and finally this system of duplicate ticket has been fashioned.