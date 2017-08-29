Pak-Afghan efforts needed to save cross-border business

KARACHI: Pakistan and Afghanistan should take confidence building measures to save the business communities across the borders from losing long-term association established since ages, Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) said in a statement on Monday.

PAJCCI president Zubair Motiwala said that historically, it has been proven that peace follows economic initiatives and not otherwise; hence, governments should allow economics to function freely and help politics.

He supported the recent recommendation of Pakistan Army chief to form a Pak-Afghan Army working group to jointly work and formulate security proposals for government-level discussion of mutual concern.

The recent political turmoil has resulted in permanent, long-term damage to the bilateral and transit trade; whereby, the recent figures are showing a rise in Afghanistan's trade with Iran and a corresponding decline in business with Pakistan, he added.

“Pakistan-Afghanistan trade has dropped significantly during the last two-three years because of bilateral tension that caused other countries to penetrate in Afghanistan easily, as India has recently acquired a very strong hold both socially and economically in Afghanistan, causing double damage to the Pakistani economy and neighbourly relationship,” he added.

Keeping the economic imbalance and deteriorating business situation between the countries, formation of such economic committee, comprising members from each country’s private sector and think-tanks, to deal with the respective governments on pertinent matters, would be of significant importance, Motiwala said.

This committee would act as economic and confidence building catalyst to ensure achievement of the previous business levels and further enhancement of bilateral trade, rejuvenate regional linkages and promote joint investments.

In this context, PAJCCI offers its services as a bilateral entity, having its members in both the countries, to act as a joint platform and support overarching objective of peace, prosperity and economic connectivity.

Motiwala also urged both the governments to segregate business and trade ties from political and military tensions, though, establish strong security measures that are vital for stabilisation and sustainability of both the countries without compromising upon the sentiments of the business community across the borders.