US investors meet OPC officers

LAHORE: American investors Blair Smith and John Nigen called on Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice-Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti.

Shaheen Butt and Afzaal Bhatti apprised the American delegates about various sectors of investment in Punjab. They said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade was providing complete technical assistance to potential investors to set up new projects in the province, while OPC was an integral part of the efforts to generate foreign investment.

They said the province had plenty of resources and opportunities for foreign investors and they should invest in different fields of interest. The Punjab government offers lucrative

opportunities to investors especially in the field of energy, agriculture, livestock and dairy development, mines and minerals, tourism and infrastructure. The US delegation showed keen interest in different sectors for investment. OPC Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Additional DG Police Matters Agha Yousaf, Directors Ishrat Ullah Niazi, Asad Naeem and Raja Zubair were also present.