Bank accounts of Hanif Abbasi, family frozen

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday froze the assets of former MNA and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in the Ephedrine case.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Thursday challenged the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) notice pertaining to a fresh probe into the Ephedrine case in Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench.

ANF has also sought information from Hanif Abbasi about his and family’s bank transactions, loans, investment, payments to insurance companies and premium. It has been further said in the notice that information about bank transactions over Rs100,000, cheques, bank drafts, transfer letter, deposit slip and bank cheque book serial number also be provided. Details about foreign remittances have also been demanded from Hanif Abbasi and his family.

A petition by Hanif Abbasi has been filed in court says that the inquiry and probe into the case has been completed whereas the statement of a prosecution witness is to be recorded. The petition argues that the notice is aimed at delaying the case.

In 2012, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) lodged an FIR against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Hanif Abbasi, for illegally acquiring 500kgs of Ephedrine, a controlled substance. The FIR was registered at an ANF station.

It is worth mentioning that MNA Ali Musa Gilani, son of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, is among the accused in the case, involving a scam worth Rs7 billion. It was the same scam, which prevented Makhdum Shahabuddin from vying for the premiership of the country as an arrest warrant was issued for him hours before he could even take part in the election for PM.

Meanwhile, Hanif Abbasi through his counsel Tanveer Iqbal advocate has challenged ANF letter before the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench while saying that it was issued against the law.

ANF has issued this letter under section 6 (4) of Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997. Hanif Abbasi in his petition before the LHC has contended that the investigation in Ephedrine quota case has concluded and only one witness left to examine. Reinvestigation in this case seemed to be a move to agonise him. He requested the court to set aside ANF letter.