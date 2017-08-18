Victims’ relatives ask CJ to take suo moto notice

PESHAWAR: The parents and relatives of the martyred students of the Army Public School have appealed to the chief justice of the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the attack, direct reinvestigation of the tragedy and award exemplary punishment to those responsible for the tragedy.

Speaking at a joint news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, the relatives of the martyred students, including Mehwish Tariq, Hifsa Durrani and Palwasha Amin, posed a question as to why a judicial commission had not been formed so far to investigate the tragedy in which about 147 persons, including 132 schoolchildren, were killed.

They said that they had been seeking justice for the last two and a half years but not a single criminal involved in the killing of the innocent people was punished.They said that poor policies of the government were the cause of the December 2014 terrorist attack on the school.

Reminding that Maryam Nawaz had stated that her father Nawaz Sharif possessed many secrets, they asked if one of the secrets was related to the APS tragedy.They said they would take up the case in the International Court of Justice if their demand wasn’t accepted and justice wasn’t provided to them.