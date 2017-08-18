Mamnoon praises efforts to eradicate polio from country

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday appreciated the efforts of the government for eradication of polio virus which is evident from the fact that only three cases of polio have been reported this year. He hoped that Pakistan will soon get rid of polio owing to successful continuation of polio eradication drive.

Talking to Rotary International Chairman Kalyan M Banerjee, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president noted that the major reason behind the spread of polio was militancy which has now been largely overcome, and, as a result, it is expected that polio will be completely eliminated from the country. He emphasised that the government is making all out efforts to root out the polio virus from the country, and these endeavors are producing positive results.

The president said that the major reasons behind the outbreak of such diseases are illiteracy and lack of awareness of the basic principles of hygiene. He added that the government is working on a comprehensive strategy under which the primary education will be completely entrusted to women which will help in creating awareness about primary health, increasing the literacy rate among women and eradicating fatal diseases from the society.

On the occasion, Rotary International chairman apprised the president of his efforts to wipe out polio and said that his foundation will continue to cooperate with the Government of Pakistan in this regard.

He commended the services of Federal Minister Saira Afzal Tarar and Prime Minister’s Coordinator Sara Raza Farooq for launching a successful campaign against polio The senior member of the foundation Aziz Memon, Rotary District governors Faiza Qamar and Ovais Kohari, head of Pakistan’s Emergency Operations Cell for Polio Eradication Dr Rana Safdar and senior officials were also present on the occasion.