Huzaifa, Asad, Malik, Mansoor in semi-finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Ibrahim, Asadullah, Abdul Malik, and Mansoor Zaman qualified for the semi-finals of the 24th Asian Junior Individual Squash Open in Amman, Jordan, on Thursday.
Huzaifa first defeated Ahmed Bedkash of Jordan 11-0, 11-3, 11-4 in the second round and then beat Tse Jat of Hong Kong 14-12, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8 in the quarter-finals of under-13 category. He will face top seed Joachim Chuah Han Wen of Malaysia in the semis.
However, Parth Ambani of India overpowered Usman Nadeem 11-5, 11-2, 11-13, 9-11, 11-6 in the quarters of this category. Hamza Khan was stunned by unseeded Rutva Samant of India 11-8, 8-11, 10-12, 10-12 in the second round of under-13 category.
In the under-15 category, Asadullah first beat Ahmad Jafar of Jordan 11-0, 11-6, 11-3 in the second round and then Tang Ethan Pui Lok of Hong Kong 11-2, 11-6, 11-9 in the quarters. He will face top seed Amir Amirul Bin Azhar of Malaysia in the semis.
In the under-17 category, Yash Fadte of India defeated Uzair Shaukat 4-11, 11-6, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4 in the second round. In the under-19 category, Zeeshan Zeb lost to Mansoor Zaman 7-11, 11-4, 11-4, 10-12, 7-11 in the second round.
Mansoor surprised second seed Abhay Singh of India 11-8, 11-9, 2-11, 6-11, 11-9 in the quarter-finals. He will play against Alireza Shameli of Iran in the semis. Also, Abdul Malik defeated Adhitya Raghavan of India 3-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 in the second round and then beat Lam Yat Ting of Hong Kong 6-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-4, 11-9 in the quarter-finals. He will face top seed Mohammad Al-Saraj of Jordan in the semis. Abbas Zeb was beaten by top seed Mohammad Al-Saraj of Jordan 11-13, 7-11, 7-11 in the quarters.
