Court moved against likely changes in Articles 62 & 63

LAHORE :A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging likely amendment to Articles 62 & 63 of the Constitution, which deals with qualification and disqualification of parliamentarians.

Advocate Rana Ilmuddin Ghazi filed the petition pleading that the government is planning to amend the provisions with the support of other political parties since the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

The lawyer stated that the article 62(1)(f) carries a condition of being righteous and sagacious for public office holders, which is in compliance with Islamic injunctions. He argued that the parliament cannot amend the Constitution contrary to the Islamic laws. He appealed to the court to restrain the parliament from possible amendment to the Articles 62& 63 of Constitution.cases of medical stores: Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed has directed all drug Iinspectors of the city to visit medical stores to check implementation of all the relevant rules.

He chaired a meeting of District Quality Control Board (DQCB) at Nadir Hall here on Thursday. The DQCB secretary briefed the meeting on each case of medical store in the presence of store owners, on which, the DC gave his final verdicts. As many as 42 violation cases were presented in the meeting and, after through probe, Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed sent 21 cases to court for further prosecution while issued warnings to the owners of 11 medical stores. He adjourned five cases while extension of desealing/sealing was ordered for five medical stores.