Fri August 11, 2017
Lahore

August 11, 2017

Interfaith commission

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu met Human Rights and Migration of European Union Development Adviser Ingerborg Zorn and religious people from different schools of thought at his camp office on Thursday. 

All the religious people who met the minister appealed to him for creation of an interfaith commission at the Punjab level for the betterment of humanity. The minister assured them of his fully support regarding creation of the interfaith commission. 

Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that the government was aware of its international obligations. He also praised the services of German lady doctor Rooth for the humanity and said, in fact, she was Mother Treesa of Pakistan.

