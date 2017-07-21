PML-N circles talk about would-be PM if Nawaz disqualified

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will be nominated as a candidate for premiership on behalf of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in case of possible disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court. Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif will be made the National Assembly Speaker if Ayaz Sadiq becomes the prime minister, this was claimed by PML-N leaders.

