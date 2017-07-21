Nasir tells Pak footballers not to play for free

KARACHI: Former Pakistan coach Nasir Ismail has advised national footballers to avoid featuring in any Leisure Leagues event if they are not offered proper compensation.

“I have talked to a few players who were part of the recent exhibition matches of the Leisure Leagues involving Ronaldinho. They told me that they had not been paid,” Nasir said. “The organisers should have paid our players ten percent of gate earnings,” he said.

Nasir said that he was stunned to hear that Pakistan’s top player was humiliated when he approached the organisers for payment. “When Kaleemullah talked to organisers before the event about payment he was told that if he was not willing to play without any payment, they would get the services of any other player in his place. This is exploitation of our players,” he said.

Nasir also advised Pakistan’s top players not to become part of sports politics. “Our players should avoid giving comments on the current football crisis. It’s a political issue and they should wait for resumption of football activities,” he said.