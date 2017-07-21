Fri July 21, 2017
July 21, 2017

Broken roads

We all remember how we found the roads of Islamabad to be peaceful and easily driven on. Gone are the days when one would expect everyone to follow the simple rule of keeping lanes.

Now at every traffic signal, every U-turn, one will always find impatient drivers creating an extra lane on the solid yellow markings. To make the matter even worse, the traffic police too wouldn’t do anything to fix the situation. It is suggested that the concerned authorities should conduct relevant programmes to educate people about the importance of following traffic law.

M Umer Sheikh (Islamabad)

