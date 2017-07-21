Free healthcare

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi has announced waiving all charges off all health services provided at the medical facility to both OPD and general ward patients. NICVD Executive Director Prof Nadeem Qamar has said that services like angioplasty, bypass surgeries, echocardiography tests, X-rays, thallium stress test, exercise tolerance test, medical consultations, etc., would be provided free of charge; and that not even token money would be charged from the patients. He mentioned that for patients who earn a total of Rs300 to 500 a day, a payment of Rs100 to Rs500 is a heavy burden. In addition, four chest pain units (CPUs) have been established at various localities of Karachi. It would facilitate patients and avoid delays in reaching hospital in case of a heart attack. The setting-up of these units would educate people about promptly seeking medical advice in case of chest pain, shortness of breath, excessive sweating, etc.

This step taken by the Sindh government is a boon for the marginalised and under-privileged population of the province. An acquaintance of mine who visited one of these units was all praise for its efficient working. Let’s hope this efficiency would be maintained in future as well. It’s recommended that other provinces of the country should also establish such centres and provide best cardiac services to their people at their doorstep!

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan (Karachi)